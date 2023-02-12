Video
Adani crisis deepens with Moody’s downgrades

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Feb 11: Moody's downgraded on Friday the ratings outlook for some Adani Group companies, while MSCI said it would cut the weightings of some in its stock indexes, the latest blows for the Indian conglomerate plunged into crisis by a short-seller's report.
 
New York-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group in a Jan 24 report of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens that it said obscured the extent of Adani family stock ownership in group firms.

The conglomerate, which has denied any wrongdoing, has since seen $110 billion wiped off the value of its seven listed firms.
The crisis has put the spotlight on 60-year-old billionaire founder Gautam Adani, who was forced to shelve a $2.5 billion stock offering amid the market meltdown.

It has also sparked worries of financial contagion in India and protests in parliament where lawmakers have demanded an investigation.

High-frequency data from the Institute of International Finance showed equity outflows in India pile up to $2.6 billion since the Hindenburg allegations through Thursday, more than half of the $4.27 billion outflow so far this year.

On Friday, Moody's downgraded its ratings outlook to negative from stable for Adani Green Energy; the Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, which represents some of its other units; and two subsidiaries of Adani Transmission.

"These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a report from a short-seller highlighting governance concerns in the group," Moody's said.    Reuters


