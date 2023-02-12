MTB Fdn initiates sensitisation on disability Inclusion’

MTB Foundation believes in creating an inclusive workplace where Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) can contribute similarly as their able-bodied peers.



With a view to building the capacity of people with disabilities and making the society more inclusive for all individuals, MTB Foundation initiated the "Sensitisation on Disability Inclusion" programme at Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) in partnership with Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN).



The first sensitisation session was inaugurated by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd in the presence of the Senior Management Team at the Corporate Head Office of MTB recently, says a press release.



The session was moderated by Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer of MTB Foundation to build awareness among the employers about disability inclusion along with making the workplace disability-friendly.



During the session, Aziza Ahmed, head of Operations from BBDN discussed the barriers faced by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for employment and provided direction for inclusion of PwDs in the workplace.



The session was made interactive for participants who discussed different aspects and benifits of employing PwDs in the organization, adds the release.



The "Sensitisation on Disability Inclusion" programme organised by MTB Foundation will be carried forward throughout the year with the employees of different hierarchy of the bank.



MTB Foundation, through these sessions intends to help attain Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1 (Zero Poverty), SDG - 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG - 10 (Reduced Inequalities).



