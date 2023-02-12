UK avoids recession but not out of woods over inflation

LONDON, Feb 11: Britain's economy has narrowly avoided recession, official data showed Friday, but finance minister Jeremy Hunt warned it was "not out of the woods yet" over surging inflation.



Gross domestic product registered zero growth in the final quarter of last year, in line with expectations after shrinking 0.3 percent in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.



Britain's flat growth in the fourth quarter contrasted with Europe's biggest economy Germany, whose GDP shrank 0.2 percent in the same period on fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Overall, the UK economy expanded 4.1 percent last year after growth of 7.4 percent in 2021, the ONS added in a statement.

Sky-high consumer prices have sparked a cost-of-living crisis in Britain -- and mass strikes.Transport walkouts weighed on December's output, the data showed. AFP



