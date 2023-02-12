Video
Premier Leasing, Finance Ltd holds managers conference

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

The Manager's Conference-2023 of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited was held at the Head Office at Happy Rahman Plaza (5th Floor), 25-27, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Abu Sadek Md. Sohel, Independent Director and Chairman of the Company was present in the Conference as Chief Guest and A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Sponsor and former Chairman of the Company, Engr. M. Rabiul Huq, Sponsor Director and Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Junded Ahmed, Sponsor Director and Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Administrator in PLFL were present in the Conference as Special Guests.

Md. Fazlur Rahman, Managing Director of the Company presided over the Conference.

Among others, Subash Chandra Moulick FCS, Executive Vice President and Company Secretary, Mohammad Ali Faisal, Senior Vice President and In-charge of Credit and Marketing, Syed Monir Hossain, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and all other Head of the Departments, Manager of the Branches and Senior Executives of the Company were also present in the Conference.

Various aspects of business development, business performance, achievements and future business plan of the Company were discussed in the Conference.



