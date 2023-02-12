Video
5-day Fisheries Management course begins in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A five-day training for trainers on the Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries Management (EAFM) was inaugurated at the BRAC Learning Center in Chattogram on Saturday.

Senior communication specialist Asaduzzaman Russell of WorldFish Bangladesh, detailed the event in a press release following the inauguration of the training course.

WorldFish Bangladesh organized the event under its USAID-funded ECOFISH II activity, aiming to build the capacity of relevant stakeholders to integrate an EAFM-based plan for the future marine artisanal fisheries resource management of the Bay of Bengal.
Chief of Party for ECOFISH II of WorldFish Bangladesh, Dr Mohammad Mokarrom Hossain, presided over the event.

Besides, Director General, of the Department of Fisheries Mahbubul Haque, inaugurated the training program as the chief guest, while Dr Md Sharif Uddin, Director (Marine) of the Department of Fisheries was present at the event as a special guest.

A total of 24 participants, including government officials, academics, and researchers involved in the management and research of marine fisheries in the Bay of Bengal, took part in the training.

Dr Romeo M Cabungcal, a globally recognized leading EAFM consultant from the Philippines, facilitated the training, while Dr Hadayet Ullah and Israt Zahura from WorldFish will co-facilitate the training.



