

ACI makes maiden export of pharmacy products to US



The products were shipped from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved facility - ACI Healthcare Ltd, Sonargaon, Narayanganj, says a press release.



With this achievement, ACI has strengthened its standing in the global market; a momentous occasion of pride for ACI as well as the pharmaceutical sector of Bangladesh.



To commemorate this memorable milestone, a programme was organized at the InterContinental, Dhaka recently.



Prof. Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, DG, DGHS; Major General Mohammad Yousuf, DG, DGDA, M Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman, ACI Group, Dr. Arif Dowla, Group Managing Director, ACI Ltd.; M Mohibuz Zaman, MD and CEO, ACI Healthcare Ltd; and other dignitaries of society and higher officials of ACI were present in the programme.



