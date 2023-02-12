Unilever enjoys strong 2022 on higher prices

LONDON, Feb 9: British consumer goods group Unilever said Thursday that 2022 profits soared as sales of its food and hygiene products leapt on higher prices fuelled by inflationary pressures.



Profit after taxation jumped 26 percent to 7.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year from 2021, as turnover spiked 14.5 percent to 60.1 billion euros, it said in a results statement.



Unilever produces household food, cleaning and beauty products, including Magnum ice cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.

"Unilever delivered a year of strong topline growth in challenging macroeconomic conditions," said departing chief executive Alan Jope.



Sales growth was "driven by disciplined pricing action in response to high input cost inflation", he added.

The group faced "significant input cost inflation across our markets" on sky-high inflation and global supply-chain strains. AFP



