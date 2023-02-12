Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU backs telecom firms’ ad-tech plan

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

PARIS, Feb 11: The European Commission on Friday backed a plan for the continent's four biggest telecoms firms to move into the ad-tech industry dominated by Google and Facebook owner Meta.

The Commission approved a proposal from Vodafone, Orange, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica to set up a platform for sharing anonymised user data with other companies to use for marketing and advertising.

The system would act as an alternative to cookies, the software used by the likes of Google and Meta to track users around the web that has fallen foul of European data privacy rules.

The Commission said it had reviewed the joint venture plans and "concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns in the EEA and cleared the case unconditionally".

Under the plan, any users that opt-in will have a unique digital code assigned to them to "allow brands and publishers to recognise users on their websites or applications" and target them accordingly, according to the Commission.

The four European firms have stressed that the new initiative -- which will cover users in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK -- will respect the bloc's privacy rules.

"The only data shared is a pseudo-anonymised and non-reversible digital token," they said in a statement.

"Consumers are free to give or refuse their consent with a single click, as well as to revoke any other consent previously given."

The system, which has already been tested in Germany, will now be further tested with pilot schemes in France and Spain.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Runner starts producing LPG, CNG-run 3-wheelers
BD, China can benefit from better policy coordination: FBCCI
IEA calls special meeting as gas crisis not over
Specific initiatives to be taken to boost pulse output: Agri Secy
Quality seeds important to produce good yield: Razzaque
Govt tax revenue from DSE rose by 6.91pc in Jan
SBAC Bank holds annual business dev confce
WB unveils roadmap for Pak to reduce distortions in economy


Latest News
Child crushed under picnic car in Bhola
Real Madrid win Club World Cup for record fifth time
Bangladesh, Botswana agree to share knowledge, expertise in agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture
'We are moving forward due to the positive role of police': Home Minister
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors
One held with liquor in Rangamati
Child dead and 10 injured in Noakhali bus-micro collision
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria surpasses 25,000
Most Read News
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
PM for global efforts to allow more women to excel in science
ARSA leader held while fleeing with Bangladesh passport
EC to buy 700-tonne paper from Karnaphuli Mills ahead of national polls
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march held amid clashes
AL's peace rally, BNP's march at union level
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, seven motorbikes torched
11 years of Sagar-Runi murder
Indian commerce secretary due next month
Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighting cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft