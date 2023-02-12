BRAC Bank, BMSL Asset Management sign agreement on custodial services  



BRAC Bank Limited and BMSL Asset Management Company Limited have signed a Custodial Services Agreement. It will enable BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to BMSL Asset Management Company to operate 'BMSL National Housing Growth Fund', a new open-ended mutual fund.Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank; and Md. Mahmud Himal, Managing Director, BMSL Asset Management Company; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Md. Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking; Khan Muhammad Faisol, Senior Manager, Transaction Banking team of BRAC Bank; and AKM Shamsudduha (Sharif), Director and Mirajus Salakeen, AVP and Head of Compliance of BMSL Asset Management Company Limited were also present in the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.