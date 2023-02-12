Business-friendly atmosphere vital to attract investment

RAJSHAHI, Feb 11: Ensuring business-friendly atmosphere is crucial to bolster economic conditions and employment generation in the Rajshahi region through attracting investments, experts said.



There are enormous potential of boosting production of traditional silk along with establishing agro-processing industries. Specific business promotion measures can contribute a lot towards proper utilisation of the agricultural production in the region. The observation came at a daylong workshop titled "Inclusive, Smooth and Sustainable LDC Graduation: Local level Stakeholders Consultation" at Nanking Darbar Hall in the city recently.



The District Administration organized the workshop supported by Smooth and Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance. It discussed to devise ways and means on how to attain the desired goal of ensuring smooth and sustainable LDC graduation.



ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan addressed the consultation workshop as chief guest, while Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah spoke as special guest with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil in the chair.



SSGP Component Manager Rezaul Bashar Siddique gave an overview on the "inclusive, smooth and sustainable LDC graduation: challenges and way forward" in his concept paper presentation.



Vice principal of New Government Degree College Prof Waliul Alam, President of Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association Liakat Ali, Social Worker Shaheen Akhter Rainy, President of Rajshahi Press Club Saidur Rahman and Editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat also spoke on the occasion.



ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan said the LDC graduation is a matter of pride for the country. Reminding Bangladesh's success in terms of facing different global challenges in the past she expects the pace of development will similarly continue even after LDC graduation.



Commissioner Zafarullah called for best use of all existing potentialities, including agriculture and tourism, to boost economic growth of the Rajshahi region. Apart from this, he also advocated for ensuring business-friendly atmosphere to attract investment.



Referring to agriculture sector, silk industrialist Liakat Ali observed that surplus production of vegetables and other seasonal fruits could be utilised properly through setting up agro- based export-processing zones in the region.



More investment in business and industrial sector has become crucial for bolstering economic condition of the region, which is very important for improving living and livelihood conditions of people, particularly the marginalized and less-income groups.



Shaheen Akther Rainy said there are huge potentialities of exporting products to different global markets from Rajshahi round the year.



"Rajshahi's jute, silk, handicrafts and mango are very familiar in world markets. Among nine products that have so far been registered in Geographical Indications (GI) of Bangladesh, four are from Rajshahi," he said.



She also said prospect of agro-processing enterprises is bright in the region as it produces surplus crops especially food-grains, fruits and vegetables. BSS



