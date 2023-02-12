

National Bank holds Business Review Meeting



Managing Director and CEO of NBL, Md. Mehmood Husain was present as the chief guest in the meeting. Deputy Managing Directors of NBL Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were also present. Managers of National Bank's Dhaka North Branches, Regional Managers, Managers of Corporate Branches along with Divisional Heads at head office participated in the meeting.



In the meeting, detailed discussions on action plan were held till December this year. The participants in the meeting expressed their determination to work tirelessly in the current year to expand business, recover classified loans and achieve the target.



