Indian commerce secy likely to visit Dhaka in March

NEW DELHI, Feb 10: The Commerce Secretary of India is expected to visit Bangladesh at the end of the next month (March) to attend the Bangladesh-India Commerce secretary level meeting to be held in Dhaka.



"Bangladesh has already sent an invitation to Indian authority and is expecting India's consent in this regard soon. Hopefully, the visit would commence at the end of March this year," a source familiar with the development told BSS on Friday.



Different trade related issues, including Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), lifting of anti-dumping duty on Bangladeshi jute and jute products, withdrawal of export ban on some Bangladeshi products, ensuring supply chain of essential commodities would come up prominently in discussion during the upcoming Bangladesh-India commerce secretary meeting, the source said.



When asked, the sources, however, informed that formal negotiation on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Bangladesh and India is likely to commence "very soon" to further boost bilateral trade and investment by creating a new institutional framework and supply chain linkage. BSS



