RAB arrests fugitive murder convict

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man who was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in a murder centring a ludo game in Cumilla's Chouddagram Upazila eight years ago.



The fugitive, Md Helal, 30, is a native of Noapara village in Chouddagram. He was arrested in Dhaka's Hatirjheel area on Friday, said Assistant Police Superintendent Farzana Haque of RAB-3.



"Helal was named in a case over a murder stemming from a ludo board game in 2015. He went into hiding after a Cumilla court sentenced him to life in prison in 2018."



He had been hiding in different parts of the country ever since, Farzana said, adding that the law enforcers have been told to take legal action against him.

