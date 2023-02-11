Call for trial gains pace as journos press for probe report



Eleven years have passed since the gruesome murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi but the investigation into the case is yet to unravel the mystery behind the slaughter.



The date for submitting the investigation report in the case over the killing was deferred for the 95th time on January 4. However, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case says that the probe is underway. But it is taking more time since it is a sensational murder case.



Family members and journalist community are frustrated as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) failed to submit charge sheet in the double murder case of journalist couple Sagar and Runi.



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said RAB was directed to submit the probe report of the murder case soon.



On Thursday, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) leaders submitted a memorandum to the Minister demanding speedy trial of the journalist couple murder case.



Meanwhile, the Home Minister said, "The DRU submitted a memorandum to me demanding Sagar-Runi murder probe report. We can't ensure trial but can submit the investigation report, we have been trying for many years."



The court has set a new date for submitting the investigation report in this case on March 5. Sagar, then news editor of Maasranga Television, and Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were murdered at their rented flat at West Razabazar in Dhaka on February 11 on 2012.



Journalists formed a human chain on Friday in front of Jatiya Press Club demanding punishment of the murders.



They claim that even though the Home Minister has promised to prosecute these crimes, he does not really care.



They made such allegations in a protest rally demanding justice for the murder of Sagar-Runi and all journalists in front of the National Press Club on Friday afternoon. Dhaka Journalist Union (DUJ) organized the rally.



President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Omar Farooq said, "I have met the Home Minister four times in the last one year. I have asked him to address the issues of killing of journalists.



He promised again and again. As soon as we left, he forgot the demands of the journalists. It's not right. You (Home Minister) will not be spared by journalists. You will be surrounded and forced to try this murder.



DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury said in the speech of the President in the assembly, "Sagar-Runi was a victim of murder 11 years ago. The same government is in power for these 11 years. But Sagar-Runi murder is not prosecuted. Where will we go?'

Akhtar Hossain, General Secretary of DUJ, said that a forensic team was brought from abroad. Then it was said that the killer had been identified. The two were reported to have been identified, who did the killing. Till today I don't know the names of those two. Faith in judiciary and investigative agencies is losing day by day.



Since the murder of the journalist couple, journalist community has been demanding justice at the earliest. However, there has been almost no progress in the investigation despite repeated assurances from the authorities. The victims' family members termed the ongoing investigation an eyewash while journalist leaders termed it a continuation of the country's culture of impunity.



The journalist leaders and their colleagues staged a demonstration for weeks and held numerous human chains in the last ten years. Following the murder, at least eight suspects - Sagar-Runi's family friends Tanvir Ahmed, Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir, Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Mitu alias Bargira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Kamrul Hasan Arun, Palash Rudra Paul and Abu Sayeed - were arrested and quizzed for many days.



On March 2 in 2020, RAB Additional Superintendent of Police Khandaker Shafiqul Alam, also the Investigation Officer of the case, in a progress report submitted to the Attorney General's office said that at least two unidentified people took part in the murder. It said that RAB found DNA of the unidentified people at the couple's flat.



