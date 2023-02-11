New books cross 1,000 mark on Friday

Video
latest
Home Front Page

Ekushey Book Fair

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Tausiful Islam

The number of books launched so far in the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the biggest book fair in the country, crossed 1,000 mark after 260 new titles arrived on Friday.

So far, the highest number of books were launched on the tenth day of the month-long fair.

Till now, different publishing houses published 1,025 new books on different subjects.

The fair venues at the Bangla Academy premises and Historic Suhrawardy Udyan were also filled with book lovers on a holiday.
The entries of the fair were open to all from 11:00am to 9:00pm on Friday while it remains open from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on weekdays.

Siddik Faruk, a banker who came from Rampura with his wife and two sons, said he did not witness such big crowds in the past.

"I have bought five non-fiction books while my wife has bought four novels," Siddik said.

The family came to visit the fair in the morning as the Bangla Academy authorities arranged for Shishu Prahar on holidays from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Amjad Hossain Kajal, stall manager of Oitijjya, said the crowds get bigger on holidays compared to the weekdays.

"The sales are also satisfactory today," Amjad said.

Oitijjya published eight new books on Friday whereas the publishing house will launch a total of 203 new books on 45 subjects in this year's fair.
