NCTB withdraws two textbooks amid criticism

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has withdrawn two textbooks for class six and seven in the face of criticism over plagiarism claims.



NCTB announced the withdrawal of the history and social science book called "Onushiloni Path" for class six and seven and the science book called "Onusandhani Path" for class seven said in a notification on Friday.



The notification stated that some chapters of these books will be revised.



Educational institutions will be informed of the corrections soon, the notification added.



After the introduction of the new curriculum, some chapters of the two books created controversy over copying contents from a website.



The Ministry of Education formed two committees in response to the claim.



