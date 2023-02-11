EC in no mood to use CCTVs in JS polls despite demand



Despite demand of the political parties the Election Commission (EC) has not taken any preparations to use Close Circuit (CC) TV Camera in the 12th general elections.



Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) ATM Shamsul Huda decided to increase the use of technology in elections. At that time the Commission took initiatives to the use CCTV cameras in some polling booths but it was not implemented.



Later during discussions with the current EC in 2022, many political parties demanded deployment of CCTV cameras in polling stations.



Following the demand for the first time CEC Kazi Habibul Awal used CCTV cameras in Cumilla City Corporation and Gaibandha-5 polls.



But later the EC did not use CC cameras for 6 national by-elections, causing mixed reactions among politicians.



Election Commissioner Md Jahangir said to the Daily Observer, "There was no discussion about the use of CCTV cameras in the elections, that's why I have nothing to say about this."



An EC official, who did not wish to be named, said, "Using CCTV cameras in the 12th national elections requires a lot of preparation. No information has yet been made on how many cameras will be used, and what budget will be required. This means that CCTV cameras will no longer be used in elections."



"If CC cameras are to be used, it will be done on a trial basis in very few seats," said the EC official.



The Cumilla City Corporation was the first elections monitored through 850 CC cameras. Similarly, on October 12 EC observed Gaibandha-5 constituencies directly by the CCTV cameras from Agargaon EC Building. The election was later suspended due to allegations of widespread irregularities.



Although no official statement has been made by the Awami League, the responsible leaders of the party criticized the cancellation of the election publicly. At the same time, they also criticized the use of CC cameras in the polling booths.



BNP does not want to make any comment about the use of CCTV Camera in polling booths.



BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain told the Daily Observer, "It is pointless to comment on the use of CCTV cameras in elections because the Election Commission itself is a failed institution."



Bangladesh Jatiya Party demanded use of CCTV cameras in the polling stations at the time of discussion with the EC.



Bangladesh Jatiya Party Chairman Prof Dr SA Muhith told reporters, "It is possible to bring transparency in the elections through the use of CCTV cameras in the polling stations. That is why we asked the EC to use CC cameras in polling stations."



"The EC has no acceptability to the people. If they start using CCTV cameras again in elections it can increase their acceptability to people to some extent," Muhit added.



Chief Coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Junaid Saki said, "By stopping the use of CCTV cameras in elections, the EC has once again proved that they are working under the government, not independently. EC stopped using CCTV cameras in the last 6 national by-elections because the government objected to the use of CCTV cameras after using it in Gaibandha-5 constituencies."



Saki said, "However, the use of CCTV cameras in elections keeps clear evidence of use of muscle power, vote robbery and other crimes in the polling stations. Considering these, any conscious person will judge in favour of using CCTV in elections."



