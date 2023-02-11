Video
Saturday, 11 February, 2023
Home Front Page

12th JS polls likely in Dec: Quader

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday hinted that 12th general elections will be held next December this year. He said AL has all preparations to participate in that election.

Commenting that Awami League believes in competition and not in conflict, Obaidul Quader, said that it is impossible to remove the government without elections, so there is no option for those who want change the government without elections.

He said these in his speech as the chief guest at the meeting held with the president-general secretaries of Dhaka North-South city Awami League and allied organizations at the central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue of AL.

In his speech, Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP is doing conspiracy politics with the money of foreign donors. They know that it is impossible to defeat Awami League through elections, so they are walking in the dark alley of conspiracy."

"Democracy is hostage in BNP's house. How do they want the country's democracy? Whoever has been made the acting chairman after Khaleda Zia is also punished by court which is contradictory with the constitution of BNP," Quader added.

The AL General Secretary commented that Awami League does not have any counter programme with BNP and said that we want competition, not rivalry, but Awami League's peace rally will continue to protect the peace of the country.


