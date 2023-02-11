Custodial torture, deaths on as victims hardly get justice

Torture and custodial death incidents are yet to stop in the country due to the non-implementation of the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act enacted 10 years ago.



Although some courageous victim families filed a few cases under the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act, but litigants had hardly received justice over the years.



According to the Ain O Salish Kendra, a total of 50 cases filed under the Act since its enactment but victims said they had hardly get justice over the years. Though court delivered verdict in one case out of 50, but no visible progress was made in the arrest of an absconding convict despite nine years have passed since Jony's death in Pallabi police custody.



Expressing their concerns regarding the number of custodial deaths, rights groups say incidents of custodial torture are on the rise because of the unbridled attitude of law enforcement agencies.



At least 19 people died in the custody of law enforcement agencies in 2022, according to Ain o Salish Kendra, a non-government legal aid and human rights organization based in Dhaka.



On April 14, for example, a 25-year-old RMG worker in Lalmonirhat, identified as Rabiul Islam Khan, died allegedly in police custody due to badly beaten up by the cops.



Rabiul and another man were arrested by police on charges of gambling at a fair in Mahendranagar Bangla Bazar area on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, according to his family members.



Rabiul had an altercation with some cops while being dragged into a police van as he insisted that he was innocent, they claimed.

"He was badly beaten up by the cops for refusing to enter the police van. He had sustained injuries, which eventually led to his death," said a family member of the deceased.



The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act-2013 was formulated as part of the country's commitment to the Committee Against Torture, a UN body of which Bangladesh is a signatory, to prohibit torture or cruel, inhuman, degrading punishment or treatment to anyone in law enforcers' custody and punish the perpetrators.



Apart from the law, the Supreme Court had on February 13 in 2020 expressed its disappointment that the High Court verdict directing police to refrain from making arbitrary arrests on suspicion and torturing people on remand has not been executed in 17 years.



"What is the point of delivering verdicts if the directives are not followed," the Appellate Division of the apex court asked.



The observation was made at a SC hearing of a review petition filed by the government against its 2016 judgment that upheld the 2003 HC verdict against the arbitrary exercise of power by law enforcers using several sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), including Section 54.



In its verdict, the High Court asked the government to amend some provisions of the CrPC of 1898 that contradicted the constitution giving controversial powers to the police, and recommended some changes to the provision.



In order to safeguard people's liberty and fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution, the HC also advised amending the Penal Code of 1860, Police Act of 1861 and Evidence Act of 1872.



According to a report of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) a total of 1,426 incidents of custodial deaths took place from January 2017 to July 2020.



Of the incidents, 195 were in 2016, 162 in 2017, 474 in 2018, 388 in 2019 and 207 from January to July 2020.



The incidents happened due to "encounters, crossfire and gunfight" with the law enforcers.



The ASK prepared the report based on the news published in different leading newspapers of the country.



Separate rights groups and activists believe that many cases remain underreported while many victims did not go for legal remedy considering the risk of further reprisal from the law enforcement agencies.



Legal expert Dr Shahdeen Malik said that even though the Prevention of Torture and Death in Custody Act was passed 10 years ago, there is no precedent for anyone being punished in this act. As the victim families knew this news, they are not moving toward for getting justice, he added.



Now I don't see any cases against influential people. There is no legal remedy against him if he is politically, economically or otherwise influential. People have no faith in legal remedies, he explained.



"And here the opponent is the police. No one has confidence that the police will make a proper investigation against the police and give a report. Due to these reasons, there is little confidence in filing cases under this law," Malik noted.



Supreme Court lawyer and rights worker ZI Khan Panna said that major institutions were not functioning according to the law and the outcome is death and torture in custody. He said that as long as no accountability was witnessed in the state institution, public servants would consider themselves the owners of the state.



Nur Khan Liton, former secretary of Ain O Salish Kendra, said that since a pattern of impunity continued over the years, both the law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice delivery system were not willing to ensure justice.



Expressing deep concern over the death of a young man allegedly under police custody in Lalmonirhat, he demanded legal steps against those responsible for the death after fair investigation.



