Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 6:03 PM
AL to hold peace rallies at union level today

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Awami League will hold peace rallies at the union level across the country on Saturday (February 11) as part of its year-long organisational programmes  ahead of the upcoming 12th general election, a party statement said on Friday.

The peace rally programme was announced against BNP-Jamaat evil forces' terror-anarchy and conspiratorial politics, AL office sources said.

According to a press release of the party on Friday, central, district, city and upazila Awami League leaders and public representatives will participate in the peace rally organized at the union level across the country.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader called upon the party's leaders, supporters and countrymen at all levels to participate in the peace rally.



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
