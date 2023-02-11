Video
BNP, allies to hold countrywide rallies today to press home 10-pt demands

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

BNP, allies to hold countrywide rallies today to press home 10-pt demands

BNP, allies to hold countrywide rallies today to press home 10-pt demands

The leaders and activists of the main opposition BNP and its associate bodies are set to march in all the unions across the country to press home their 10-point demands  - most importantly, to hold the next general elections under a non-party caretaker government.

Besides, Ganatantra Mancha, Ganatantrik Bam Oikya, the 12-Party Alliance, Samamona Jote, LDP, Gonoforum, and People's Party, will observe a similar programme in the different areas of the capital as part of their simultaneous movement.

Ganatantra Mancha will observe the programme at the divisional and district levels.

BNP senior leaders said their programme will be observed only at the union level as part of the party's move to involve people from the grassroots in their ongoing anti-government movement. On February 4, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the march programme at the union level from a rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office.

"Our programme this time will be at the union level. We'll march at the union level across the country on February 11 (Saturday), as part of the simultaneous movement to protest against the increase in prices of daily necessities, including gas electricity, rice and lentils and for the restoration of democracy, the resignation of the government and implementation of our 10-point demand," he said.

Talking to UNB on Friday, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the main goal of their march programme at all unions is to spread the ongoing movement at the grassroots level.

"Our movement will get a new dimension through our march programme at the union level," he said.

BNP leaders at the district level have been instructed by the party's Nayapaltan central office to make the programme a success with the spontaneous participation of people from all walks of life, said a BNP acting office secretary Syed Imarn Saleh Prince.

He said they asked the party leaders to hold the programme peacefully without responding to any provocative acts by the ruling party and law enforcers.

Prince urged the government and the ruling party to refrain from obstructing and instigating BNP leaders and activists in observing their peaceful programme.    �UNB


