DB arrests seven on charges of cheating for US visas

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan of Police (DMP) has arrested a seven-member gang on charges of cheating US visa aspirants and amassing huge amount of money.



The arrested were identified as Md Rezaul Islam, Saiful Islam, Md Azizur Rahman, Md Khairul Kabir, Sadekur Rahman, Md Shahriar Hossain Bikram and Muhammad Abu Bakkar.



A team of DB Cyber and Special Crime (North) Division has arrested the fraudsters who attempt to send people to the United States illegally through visa appointments by sending fake e-mails to US companies showing fake purchase orders of million dollar military equipments. BSS

