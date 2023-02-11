After losing people’s support, AL using law enforcers against BNP: Khosru  



BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Friday, "After being politically defeated Awami League is using Police, RAB, BGB and Judicial Department to hinder the BNP rally."



Addressing a press rally in front of the National Press Club he said, "Fearing the peaceful mass movement government filing false cases, arresting opposition leaders and activists and killing people. As the participation of ordinary people in peaceful programme's increases, so does the repression of the government."



Khosru said, "Awami League cannot incorporate people to their porgramme that is why they are desperate to hinder our peaceful programme by hook or by crook. People's participation in BNP's peaceful programme increases the trepidation of the Awami League government."

"Our rallies prove that shooting, killing, arresting, false cases cannot stop mass participation in the anti government movements," he added. Stating that Pakistan government could not stop people by using the law enforcement forces in 1952 and 1971. These histories prove that the time of the government is over, the fall of government is a matter of time."



He said, "Awami League government laundered Tk 10 lakh crore abroad in the last 15 years. Due to their corruption the reserves are moving towards the quota of zero. They destroyed our economy."



Khosru said, "Textile mill owners are unable to open LCs for importing raw materials. They are not able to produce clothes due to lack of gas. They are working in one shift instead of three."



"The garment sector which was built by the martyred President Ziaur Rahman, today the governments are pushing it on the path of destruction," he added.

