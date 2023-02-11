‘I expect more from Australia’: Momen calls for action on Rohingya crisis

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen on Friday said, "Bali Process must not be a painkiller to temporary relief. It should focus more to address the root causes of irregular migration."



While speaking in the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Bali Process on People Smuggling, trafficking in persons and related transnational crime in Adelaide of Australia, he made the call, according to a Foreign Ministry press release issued on the day.



At the Conference co-chaired by Australia and Indonesia, Momen underscored that war and violence, protracted conflicts, growing inequality among people, absence of regular migration process and large-scale climate induced displacements and consequent humanitarian crises pose greater challenges to the global policy makers of the world as these contribute to the increasing trends of irregular movement of people around the globe.



"So, for the Bali Process to be effective," he stressed mentioning the need to address the root causes for preventing irregular movement of people.



Referring to the Rohingya issue risking regional peace and security, he urged all the countries to actively engage with Myanmar for an early and sustainable repatriation of the Rohinagys to their homeland, Myanmar.

