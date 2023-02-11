Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

8 killed, 50 others injured in separate road accidents

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

 
At least eight people were killed and another 50 were injured in separate road accidents in Khulna, Rajshahi, Natore, Nilphamari, Chattogram, Gopalganj and Kushtia.

Our Khulna Correspon-dent added that a 33-year-old man was killed and another critically injured on the By-pass Road in Khulna city on Friday morning after police said a truck mowed them down with their motorcycle.

The deceased was identified as Mithun Chowdhury from Lakhohati village of Dighalia upazila, Md Wahiduzzaman, Officer-In-Charge of Aranghata Police Station, said. "The injured, Md Mamun (29), is also from the same area."

Our Rajshahi Correspon-dent added that a man was killed in a road accident at Puthia Upazila in Rajshahi district on Friday. The accident took place around 9:00am in Khudir Battala area of the upazila. Deceased Tofazzal Hussain, 65, is a businessman from Yusufpur area of Charghat upazila.

Our Natore Correspon-dent added that a man was killed after being hit by a micro bus on Bonpara-Hatikumrul regional Highway at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore district on Friday morning. Our Nilphamari Correspon-dent added that a man was killed and another injured in a road accident at sadar upazila in Nilphamari district.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that a man was killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway on Friday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL to hold peace rallies at union level today
BNP, allies to hold countrywide rallies today to press home 10-pt demands
DB arrests seven on charges of cheating for US visas
After losing people’s support, AL using law enforcers against BNP: Khosru  
‘I expect more from Australia’: Momen calls for action on Rohingya crisis
8 killed, 50 others injured in separate road accidents
AL wants no conflict, but competition with BNP: Quader
PCT likely to go on full operation in July


Latest News
Eight BNP men injured in BCL attack in Barguna
Moldova names new pro-EU PM after govt collapses
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft