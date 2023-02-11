8 killed, 50 others injured in separate road accidents



At least eight people were killed and another 50 were injured in separate road accidents in Khulna, Rajshahi, Natore, Nilphamari, Chattogram, Gopalganj and Kushtia.



Our Khulna Correspon-dent added that a 33-year-old man was killed and another critically injured on the By-pass Road in Khulna city on Friday morning after police said a truck mowed them down with their motorcycle.



The deceased was identified as Mithun Chowdhury from Lakhohati village of Dighalia upazila, Md Wahiduzzaman, Officer-In-Charge of Aranghata Police Station, said. "The injured, Md Mamun (29), is also from the same area."



Our Rajshahi Correspon-dent added that a man was killed in a road accident at Puthia Upazila in Rajshahi district on Friday. The accident took place around 9:00am in Khudir Battala area of the upazila. Deceased Tofazzal Hussain, 65, is a businessman from Yusufpur area of Charghat upazila.



Our Natore Correspon-dent added that a man was killed after being hit by a micro bus on Bonpara-Hatikumrul regional Highway at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore district on Friday morning. Our Nilphamari Correspon-dent added that a man was killed and another injured in a road accident at sadar upazila in Nilphamari district.



Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that a man was killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway on Friday.



