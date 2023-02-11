PCT likely to go on full operation in July

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 10: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is expected to begin full operation at the newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) in July.



According to CPA sources, Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia has been appointed as the operator of PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system.



The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank has been appointed as the Transaction Adviser of the project. The IFC is expected to submit a report on the requirement of equipment in March, then the RSGT will procure the necessary equipment and will go for full operation in July.



Meanwhile, the trial operation of the PCT began since November 15 with the handling of a rice laden ship.



CPA sources said, MCL-19, a vessel laden with rice imported from Myanmar took berth at PCT jetty and unloading began with the offering Milad mahfil at the terminal area. The stevedoring agency of the ship has organised the mahfil in the shed. A total of 16 vessels have already taken berth at PCT and unloaded over 40,000 tonnes of cargo.



To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerisation, the CPA had started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army. The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 11 metres draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.



With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Taka 1,532 crore within the target. The PCT had been constructed with the total handling capacity of 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers. In the meantime, the construction works of the terminal have already been completed.



So, the CPA has decided to initiate the operation by the equipment and manpower of Chattogram Port Authority.



Meanwhile, Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of PCT under PPP (Public Private Partnership) in August in 2020 last.

PPPA sources said, the DPP is likely to be completed in in March next. IFC, as a Transaction Advisor will conduct a feasibility study to formulate a mode of operation and determine the terms and conditions for running the PCT.



The CPA is going to operate a newly built Container terminal after a long 16 years. Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) the newest flagship container terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, has expressed its interest in the modernisation, maintenance and operation of Patenga Container Terminal in Bangladesh under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2021 last between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh on Public-Private Partnership.



