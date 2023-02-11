AL’s M’singh Div public meeting on Mar 11

After Khulna, Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions the ruling Awami League (AL) has decided to hold a public meeting in Mymensingh division on March 11. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the meeting as the chief guest.



AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, responsible for Mymensingh division, confirmed it to the Daily Observer.



Nadel said, "The Mymensingh divisional meeting will be held at the historic Circuit House field beside the Brahmaputra River in the Mymensingh city. Worthy daughter of Father of the Nation and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will present at the meeting as chief guest. She will seek votes for boat symbol for the next general election and will give many directions to the party leaders and activists of Mymensing division and adjacent areas."



"All the concerned leaders and activists have been asked to prepare to make the meeting a success," he added.



Earlier on January 29 this year, a public meeting was organized by the district and city Awami League of Rajshahi at the Rajshahi Madrasa ground. Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke in the meeting as the chief guest.

