Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 6:02 PM
Bangla New Year celebration preps in full swing in New York

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Preparations for celebration of Bangla New Year are going on in full swing in New York defying heavy cold weather as the Bangladeshi expatriates are holding rehearsal of songs and other cultural performances for the event.

Bangladeshi expats will celebrate Bengali New Year in New York City with a three-day programme from April 14 to 16, said a press release on Friday.

Rehearsals for different performances were held at Jackson Heights in New York on Saturday and Sunday last.

Accomplished musician impresario Mohitosh Talukder Taposh conducted the rehearsal as over 200 people joined it.

Bangladeshi expats from different states and cities including Texas, Denver, Washington DC, New Jersey, Boston, California, Philadelphia and Rhode Island are joining the rehearsal.

Host organization NRB World Wide President Biswajit Saha declared how the massive programme will be organized.

He said many people are providing different cooperation to make the Bangla New Year celebration programme a success.

The programmes will include Sotokonthe Borsho Boron (welcoming of Bengali New Year with chorus song in 100-voice), Mangal Shobhajatra, puppet show, bioscope, theatre, folk songs and so on.

 NRB Worldwide will arrange the programme with the cooperation of progressive social and cultural organizations.    BSS


