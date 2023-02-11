Video
Saturday, 11 February, 2023
BD reports 3 more dengue cases

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Three more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

The new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-six dengue patients, including 16 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 631 dengue cases, 587 recoveries, and eight deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     UNB


