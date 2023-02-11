Unlicenced pharmacies to be shut: DG



Major General Mohammad Yousuf, Directorate General of Drug Administration Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said all unlicenced pharmacies will be closed in this year.



He said this while addressing a discussion at Sylhet Shilpakala Academy on Thursday.



The DG said that the pharmacy must have trained and skilled staff to provide services. Do not purchase without invoice and from unregistered companies. Licence renewal process is being done through online. Medicines are being exported to 148 countries of the world. Only two per cent of the country's total demand for medicine is imported.



The medicine of Bangladesh is famous all over the world. This reputation must be maintained, he added.



Earlier, Model Medicine Shop has been created with somewhat relaxed conditions to ensure proper medicine service everywhere in Bangladesh.



Establishment of model medicine shop area is fixed at minimum 120sq/ft and that should have Grade B (Diploma) Pharmacist or minimum Grade C Pharmacist due to shortage of Graduate Pharmacists. They have to have some low-cost preparation for temperature control. For example, ceiling fans and exhaust fans must. Drug sales should be accompanied by patient counselling on how to take the drug and how to take it regularly.



Previously, the condition in model pharmacy was to keep a university graduate pharmacist. The size of the pharmacy was a minimum of 300 square feet and air conditioning. Along with the sale of medicines, giving the patient instructions on how to take medicines and counselling them to take medicines regularly and correctly.



Managing Director of Oyster Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Md Rezaul Hasan Lodi Kayes, Bangladesh Chemists & Druggist Samity (BCDS) Sylhet wing senior vice-president ATM Moshahid Uddin and others attended the meeting.



