Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Dhaka's worst traffic jam

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Dear Sir,

The whole world knows that Dhaka is in a terrible traffic. Things have gotten to a point where, instead of complaining about it or trying to figure out ways to eradicate this menace, we have simply accepted the fact that Dhaka traffic will eat up a chunk of our daily life. But we make it worse by being reckless on the roads. Every day when I commute to and from work in Karwan Bazar, I see vehicles of all sorts plying the streets as they please no orders followed.

We seem to forget that rules are there to make our lives easier. If we as drivers and/or pedestrians thought of being conscious and considerate of other people around us, maybe traffic in our capital city would be slightly less intolerable. As individuals, we need to internalise the fact that our roads are public spaces that we share with others, and so we should act responsibly when using them.

Farhan Khan Tarunna
Student, BBA, ULAB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka's worst traffic jam
Hat’s off to our tigresses
A culture of science
Happy with HSC results
Food wastage
Are we prepared to deal with earthquakes?
Electronic cigarettes
Our progress in Democracy Index


Latest News
Eight BNP men injured in BCL attack in Barguna
Moldova names new pro-EU PM after govt collapses
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft