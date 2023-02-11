Video
latest
Home Editorial

Hat’s off to our tigresses

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

We whole-heartedly congratulate our young tigresses in red and green for their outstanding performance in the SAFF Under-20 Women�s Championship 2023. Such a resounding victory, coming just on the heel of country�s national women team clinching the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 - not only palpably reflects the journey to football development and regional supremacy - but also indicates of our growing consistency in international games and sports.

However, it is the fourth trophy for Bangladesh women in any age level event of the South Asian Football Federation-SAFF. Thorough this victory, Bangladesh once again showed its prowess with a sweeping 3-0 victory against Nepal in the final at Bir Shresta Shaeed Sipahi Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur on Thursday.

This tournament will remain as the witness of our girls' unique team spirit and ability. Earlier, they stormed into final by defeating Bhutan by 5-0 while Nepal beat mighty India by 3-1.

Thanks to Nepal�s robust defence line-up that kept Bangladesh waiting for a 42 minutes for scoring the first goal.

Regionally, Bangladeshi girls� such success in games and sports is almost repeatedly hitting the headlines. This victory brought back the sweet memories of becoming champions in the first ever SAFF U-18 Championship by beating Nepal in 2018, national women team's becoming champion in Asia Cup in 2018 and Maria Aktar's winning the gold medal in the SA Games.

At the same time, we profoundly congratulate all concerned on the winning side including coaches, players, officials and supporters. At the same time, we request the authority concerned to provide the team with necessary financial support and training facilities so that it can move forward towards greater achievements in the days ahead. And it is also important to ensure our women players' with adequate nutrition and comfortable life.

Although our victory in SAAF football is a notable success, but there is no scope for our football authorities concerned to rest on its laurels. This is a regional sporting event which must be capitalized as a launching pad to win in the bigger version like Asian Games and the Olympics. As our girls have proved their mettle in the field of games and sports, now the onus lies with the government to nurture their potentials to the full.

The sports ministry and other sport agencies must focus on better training of our girls and hunt for talents across the country aiming bigger international victories.

No doubt, such success of our women booters in the face of various constraints is a milestone. It definitely has added an impetus to the empowerment of our women in all sectors.


