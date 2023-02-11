Political violence drags behind country’s development

Indisputably, political violence can have devastating repercussions and undermine democracy. Any democracy must protect the right to free and fair elections, and measures must be made to stop violence from tainting the democratic process. Political violence includes, among other things, the denial of full citizenship, a lack of political representation, unjustified imprisonment, detention, enslavement, forcible displacement from one's home and nation of birth, and statelessness. The unequal representation of women and minority groups in legislatures and other political offices in every country is an example of violence.



Political violence has been a persistent issue in Bangladesh for many years. The country has a history of political unrest and violence, particularly around election periods. The situation has been further exacerbated by deep political polarization, as well as underlying issues such as poverty, corruption, and a lack of economic opportunities. In recent years, there have been reports of violent clashes between political supporters, as well as attacks on opposition politicians, journalists, and civil society activists. The government has been criticized for its handling of political violence, including allegations of human rights abuses and lack of accountability for those who perpetrate violence. The government, civil society, and the international community need to work together to address the root causes of political violence and promote stability and peace in the country. After worrying reports of attacks and fatal force against nonviolent protests since July 2022, resulting in deaths, we are closely monitoring events in Bangladesh.



The government of Bangladesh must uphold the freedom of peaceful assembly and refrain from employing disproportionate force against demonstrators. Clement Voule, a UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly, tweeted on December 8 in response to an altercation between opposition�s supporters and police in front of the party's headquarters in Dhaka that left at least one person dead and numerous more hurt. According to media sources, since then, police have detained roughly 500 opposition�s leaders and activists. As party leaders and supporters began to assemble in Dhaka ahead of a significant political demonstration on December 10, confrontations broke out.



One key step in preventing political violence can be achieved through measures such as voter education campaigns, independent electoral commissions, and international monitoring of the electoral process. By ensuring that the electoral process is free from corruption and manipulation, the likelihood of violence arising can be greatly reduced. Another important step is to address the underlying social and economic factors that can contribute to political violence. This may include addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of education, as well as working to promote social cohesion and peaceful resolution of conflicts.



In addition, it is important for governments and political parties to take a strong stance against political violence and to make it clear that such actions will not be tolerated. This can be achieved through a variety of means, such as passing laws criminalizing political violence, holding those responsible accountable, and promoting a culture of nonviolence through education and awareness campaigns. Ultimately, preventing election violence requires a multifaceted approach that addresses both the immediate causes of violence as well as the underlying social and economic factors that contribute to it. By taking a comprehensive and proactive approach, we can help ensure that elections are held peacefully and democratically and that the rights and voices of all citizens are respected.



Preventing political violence in Bangladesh may involve a combination of measures, including: Encouraging peaceful forms of protest and encouraging political parties to engage in dialogue with each other, opportunities for economic development and combating poverty, by providing people with access to stable jobs and income. To promote political and social stability and create an environment where their rights are respected. It supports democratic institutions and the rule of law as well as human rights, civil security and improving law enforcement capacity, increasing the number of police and security personnel and training them. To reduce political polarization and build trust between different groups, dialogue between different groups and addressing the underlying grievances that lead to violence, creation and training of community-based peacekeeping groups that help strictly control political violence effectively are important. Diplomatic efforts to promote international peace and stability in which countries work together to resolve conflicts and promote stability can be of great help.



Overall, preventing political violence in Bangladesh will require a sustained and coordinated effort from all sectors of society, including the government, society, and the international community. By working together and utilizing a comprehensive approach, it is possible to create a more peaceful and stable Bangladesh for all citizens. To resolve political instability adoption of democratic political management is most acceptable. The ruling party has been seen to engage in more violence than the opposition which ultimately indicates that there may be control of economic resources the ultimate determinants of political violence. During the elections, the political parties unite and fight for democracy elections with the ultimate goal of staying in power. Besides, the absence of internal democratic practices in the party Ideological disharmony and weak institutional arrangements, corruption, impact of poverty, lack of economic importance is promoting violence in politics and actions should be taken to get rid of it.



- Tamanna Tashin Tonny is a student at the Department of Public Administration, Comilla University



