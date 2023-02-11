

Sheikh Hasina’s smart diplomacy: Crisis defines leadership



But in 2017, it broke all records of oppression and caused more than 700,000 Rohingya people to become homeless, forcing them to flee Bangladesh. Under the circumstances, Bangladesh along with limited resources allowed them to enter the country, and since then, Bangladesh has been hosting the largest refugee camp in the world and bearing the burden of a million Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds.



However, along with the much-needed support from the international organization, the Bangladesh government has been managing the large Rohingya influx but has yet to repatriate them to Myanmar, due to the reluctance and non-cooperation of Myanmar counterpart. In this matter, the role of the allies of Bangladesh has been quite unfavorable and deficient. Bangladesh has strong ties with China, Japan, and India, and the countries have good and strategic relations with Myanmar, which is crucially important for them. Having a large investment in Myanmar, all the big powers are playing their own strategic game and keeping silent while the Myanmar state brutally persecutes Rohingyas.



The crisis can be seen from two different perspectives- one is to allow Rohingyas to stay in Bangladesh and provide them all support on the humanitarian ground with the help of international agencies but not entitle them as refugees rather forcible displaced Rohingyas, and another perspective is the repatriation of Rohingyas which is the critical part of the problem. In light of the facts, the dynamism of Hasina�s diplomacy lies in the constant effort to keep the region stable, uphold regional peace, and stop the emergence of insurgency by hosting forcibly displaced Rohingyas.



Moreover, Bangladesh does not pay heed to any sort of provocation and has made its position clear several times that it will not allow any sort of armed conflict, rather looks for dialogue as the mode of resolving the problem. Now, it is time to see how the big powers are paying off.



With the fall of the Soviet Union, the cold war came to an end, and the world order shifted from bipolar to unipolar. The polarization of the world order was not seen for decades, but with the rise of China as an economic powerhouse, the world order seems to be shifting to multi-polarization as China is influencing countries in their favour by twisting their economic might.



In the name of economic cooperation, facilitating trade and investment, and ensuring security and stability, both China and the USA develop the Belt and Road Initiative and the Indo-Pacific Quadrilateral Dialogue (QUAD), respectively. However, the polarization comes to the surface with the war between Ukraine and Russia where Ukraine plays the proxy of the West led by the USA and NATO. Now the question arises: where does Bangladesh fit in? Is Bangladesh joining BRI or QUAD? Does it support Ukraine or Russia?



Bangladesh typically avoids taking part in power struggles, whether they are local or global. Sheikh Hasina's foreign policy has instead been guided by the ideas of regional and global cooperation based on laws and norms. If we look into the trend of diplomacy that our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been following, we find out that she always emphasizes peace, humanity, stability, and development through cooperation and partnership, both for her country and the region, and practices it in any crisis.



Sheikh Hasina�s leadership has evidently appeared to be a potent and bold representation of diplomacy in the global arena. Recently Sheikh Hasina at the UN general assembly advocated for a sustainable resolution to the Ukraine-Russia issue through dialogue rather than imposing any sanctions on Russia. She also proposed to end the global weapons trade for a peaceful world. Despite being a leader from a developing country like Bangladesh, It was illustrative of Sheikh Hasina's confidence in her approach to foreign affairs.



Bangladesh has not joined any bloc either a Chinese or USA-led alliance to date but has been maintaining well balanced between the two blocs. As a result of smart diplomacy, Bangladesh is gaining all benefits without joining any particular blocs as well as maintaining a good relationship and making China and Japan major development partners as both of the countries have a large-scale investment in infrastructure, power generation, deep sea port as well as Special Economic Zone (SEZ), etc. Besides, India and Bangladesh have been experiencing a golden age of relations after the Liberation War. Both of the countries benefited from this relationship in terms of connectivity, trade, infrastructure, and the implementation of land swap agreements to resolve the border dispute, however, with some strain on the relationship due to the unsettlement of Tista River sharing and border killing. Altogether, all major powers in Asia, such as China, Japan, and India, are contributing a lot to the development spree of Bangladesh, and in return, Bangladesh itself refrains from joining any bloc.



Such acts symbolize Sheikh Hasina's smart diplomacy in crisis, thus defining the strength of her leadership.



[Author Dr Shahriar M Shams, Ph D is an orthodontist, a political analyst, a MEXT Scholar, and currently serving at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.]



