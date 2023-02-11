Video
Home Countryside

Boro cultivation increases at Bagmara

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 10: This season, Boro cultivation has increased in Bagmara Upazila of the district compared to the last season, as farmers got inspired by both good output and fair price.

According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, a total of 17, 670 hectares (ha) of land was fixed for Boro cultivation in the upazila having 16 unions and two municipalities. But this target has been exceeded.

Hybrid Boro has been farmed on 9,430 ha, high yielding 8,240 ha and local varieties on about 206 ha.

A recent visit found farmers cultivating Boro in almost all Beels (water bodies) under Hamirkutsha, Goalkandi, Yogipara, Maria, Jhikra, Auchpara, Bihanali, Shubdanga, Deeppur, Nardash, and Sripur and other unions under the upazila.

While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of farmers said, as they got fair price in the last few years, they are becoming more interested in the Boro cultivation.

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Mamunur Rashid said, farmers have cultivated hybrid and high-yielding species of Boro on about 300 small and large Beels at Bagmara.

Mumtaz Uddin, farmer of Konabaria Village under Hamirkutsha Union, said, besides these two species, he has planted saplings of Sonar Bangla, BRRI-28, 51 and  Jherashail on 12 bighas.

Farmer Zamir Mandal of Katila Village under Yogipara Union, said, per acre Boro farming costs Tk 30,000. If the yield is good, the production of Boro Paddy will stand at 60-65 maunds per acre.

If per maund paddy sells at 1,150 to 1,200, then per acre sale will stand at about Tk 70,000 to 75,000.  Even if another cost of about Tk 15,000 is excluded, until harvesting to bring in house, there will be a profit of Tk  30,000-35,000.

Farmer Md Salahuddin of Madhaimuri Village of the same union said, "Our interest in the Boro cultivation is increasing day by day for good yield and good price."

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Labani Akhtar said, the weather and soil of Bagmara are very suitable for Boro cultivation; so Boro yields  good in the upazila; besides, the Boro Paddy price has been going well for the last several years; if this price trend continues, the Boro cultivation will continue to increase across the upazila.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdur Razzak said, the agriculture department advised farmers in the beginning of the season about sapling planting, fertilizer and pesticide application.  

He further said, if the weather goes favourable, IRRI-Boro will yield much better than before. Field level agricultural officials are giving all necessary advice to farmers to ensure uninterrupted yielding of Boro. They are carrying out necessary activities at the field level so that the farmers do not face any problem in doing their farming works, the agriculture official maintained.



