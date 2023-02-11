Two to die, one gets life term in 3 dists

Separate courts on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Sherpur and Joypurhat.



KISHOREGANJ: A district court on Thursday sentenced one person to death for killing his wife.



Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Habibullah passed the verdict in the absence of the accused.



According to the prosecution, Nandini, daughter of Minar Alam Khan of Tarapasha area developed a love relationship with Mamun Mia, son of late Moti Mia of Gaglail Village in Sadar Upazila. Later on, they got married.



After few days, Mamun started torturing Nandini for dowry. On April 20, 2013, Mamun again demanded dowry. But she said, she would not be able to give it. Now Mamun started beating her and poured kerosene on her body and set on fire. Neighbours rescued her and admitted to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital. But her condition started worsening, and she was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where she died after five days. A case was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) against Mamun.



PS Police submitted a charge-sheet accordingly. After the witness examination, accused Mamun Mia was found guilty and was given the hanging to death. The accused was absconding at the time of the verdict.



The case was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor M.A Afzol and Advocate A.T.M Aman.



SHERPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over dowry in Sadar Upazila in 2020.



Sherpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Dr Iman Ali Sheikh delivered the verdict in presence of the convict. The condemned convict is Mokbul Hosain alias Lal, 36, a resident of Mirzapur area in Sadar Upazila of the district. The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000.



It acquitted mother of the convict Bakula Begum from the charges during the hearing. Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Golam Kibria Bulu confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Mokbul and Nurunnahar, daughter of Rafaz Uddin of Jhenaigati Upazila, got married about 14 years back. They had two daughters and one son.



Mukbul had been torturing his wife for Tk 2 lakh dowry since 2017. On October 8, 2020, Mukbul strangled his wife to death as she refused to give the amount. He, later, had taken her body to District Sadar Hospital and fled the scene.



Elder brother of the deceased filed a murder case with Sherpur Sadar PS against six people the next day. Police arrested Mukbul on that day. On November 2, investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Sharif Hossain submitted a charge-sheet to the court against Mokbul and his mother.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Md Babu Mia, 36, a resident of Purba Uchna Village under Panchbibi Upazila in the district. PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Detective Branch of Police, in a drive, arrested the man along with three litres of phensedyl from the Joypurhat-Hili road in Bankhur area under Sadar Upazila on April 9, 2012. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against him.



Later on, investigative officer of the case SI Raihan submitted the charge-sheet to the court on May 2, 2012 after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of six witnesses.

