Five people found dead in five districts

Five people including three women and a policeman have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Barishal, Tangail, Laxmipur, Mymensingh and Netrakona, on Wednesday and Thursday.



BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum, 55, hailed from Nesarabad Upazila in Pirojpur District.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman hanging from a mango tree on the bank of a pond in Dharalia Village under Banaripara Upazila of Barishal at noon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Banaripara Police Station (PS) Inspector Md Momin Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a young man from the east toll plaza of the Bangabandhu Bridge in the district early Thursday.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth in 200 yards from the weigh scale of the east toll plaza of the bridge at around 1 am and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station (PS) Muhammad Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from an abandoned cold storage for potato in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.



According to police and local sources, a child saw the body when he along with others went to play near the cold storage area in the afternoon and screamed. Hearing the scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore several injury marks on its different parts including face.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



Laxmipur Sadar Model PS OC Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the deceased.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: The hanging body of a sub-inspector (SI) of police was recovered from Bhaluka PS in the upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Humayun Kabir, 42, son of late Abdul Mannan, hailed from Malauri Village in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail District. He was posted as a SI at Bhaluka Model PS. He lived in the PS barrack.



It was learnt that some members of the PS spotted the body of the SI hanging from the ceiling inside a room of the barrack at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police suspect that the SI might have committed suicide by hanging himself.



Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



However, the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Kendua Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Poli Akter, 24, wife of Saddam Hossain, a resident of Sarapara Village under Balaishimul Union in the upazila.



According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the woman in the area in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Kendua PS OC Md Ali Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



