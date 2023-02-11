

899 villages brought under rural electrification network in Gaibandha



"About 5,367 km areas of Palashbari, Gobindaganj, Shagatha, Fulchhari, and Sadar upazilas have been electrified under this programme, and 3,65, 730 consumers have been given electricity connection till December 2022", said a report.



It was disclosed in the 20th annual general meeting (AGM) of Gaibandha Palli Bidyut Samity (GPBS) on its premises at Tulshighat headquarters under Sadar upazila in the district on Thursday.



The Samity was established on December 2, 1999 and started electricity supply on March 1, 2000; the reports said adding that the system loss of the samity is 11.55 per cent while the bill realisation is 110 .25 per cent.



M. Mizanur Rahman, president of the Samity board, presided over the meeting while the respective report of the Samity was read out in detail by General Manager of GPBS Abdul Quddus and Treasurer Most. Shahnaz Begum.



The speech of chairman of BREB Selim Uddin was read out by Hafizur Rahman, assistant director of BREB.



Later, the election results of the Board of Directors were also announced by M. Faruque Hossain, assistant general manager of GPBS and also a member of the election commission formed by the board in the afternoon.



In the election, Md. Mahfuzul Hasan and Md. Mahbubur Rahman were elected president and vice-president of the Samity board respectively.



GPBS attained a remarkable achievement in its electrification programme in the rural areas of the district and was helping the country boost production of agri-crops for ensuring its food security, said Mizanur Rahman, outgoing president of the Samity.

Besides, the Samity is also playing a significant role in rural industrialisation, modern medical services, creating working opportunities, and changing the standard of living in rural areas of the district, he added.



A number of consumers who played vital roles in the Samity's development were also given prizes.



Earlier, answers to the questions raised by the members were also given by the concerned during the open discussion session.

The AGM ended through holding raffle draw and providing prizes to the winners and thanks of votes of the chairperson.



A large number of officials including senior officials of the district administration officials of the samity, samity members, invited guests and journalists attended the function.



GAIBANDHA, Feb 10: A total of 899 villages at 57 unions of five upazilas of the district have been brought under the power network of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) so far."About 5,367 km areas of Palashbari, Gobindaganj, Shagatha, Fulchhari, and Sadar upazilas have been electrified under this programme, and 3,65, 730 consumers have been given electricity connection till December 2022", said a report.It was disclosed in the 20th annual general meeting (AGM) of Gaibandha Palli Bidyut Samity (GPBS) on its premises at Tulshighat headquarters under Sadar upazila in the district on Thursday.The Samity was established on December 2, 1999 and started electricity supply on March 1, 2000; the reports said adding that the system loss of the samity is 11.55 per cent while the bill realisation is 110 .25 per cent.M. Mizanur Rahman, president of the Samity board, presided over the meeting while the respective report of the Samity was read out in detail by General Manager of GPBS Abdul Quddus and Treasurer Most. Shahnaz Begum.The speech of chairman of BREB Selim Uddin was read out by Hafizur Rahman, assistant director of BREB.Later, the election results of the Board of Directors were also announced by M. Faruque Hossain, assistant general manager of GPBS and also a member of the election commission formed by the board in the afternoon.In the election, Md. Mahfuzul Hasan and Md. Mahbubur Rahman were elected president and vice-president of the Samity board respectively.GPBS attained a remarkable achievement in its electrification programme in the rural areas of the district and was helping the country boost production of agri-crops for ensuring its food security, said Mizanur Rahman, outgoing president of the Samity.Besides, the Samity is also playing a significant role in rural industrialisation, modern medical services, creating working opportunities, and changing the standard of living in rural areas of the district, he added.A number of consumers who played vital roles in the Samity's development were also given prizes.Earlier, answers to the questions raised by the members were also given by the concerned during the open discussion session.The AGM ended through holding raffle draw and providing prizes to the winners and thanks of votes of the chairperson.A large number of officials including senior officials of the district administration officials of the samity, samity members, invited guests and journalists attended the function.