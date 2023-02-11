Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 6:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

899 villages brought under rural electrification network in Gaibandha

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

899 villages brought under rural electrification network in Gaibandha

899 villages brought under rural electrification network in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Feb 10: A total of 899 villages at 57 unions of five upazilas of the district have been brought under the power network of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) so far.

"About 5,367  km areas of Palashbari, Gobindaganj, Shagatha, Fulchhari, and Sadar upazilas have been electrified under this programme, and 3,65, 730 consumers have been given electricity connection till December 2022", said a report.

It was disclosed in the 20th annual general meeting (AGM) of Gaibandha Palli Bidyut Samity (GPBS) on its premises at Tulshighat headquarters under Sadar upazila in the district on Thursday.

The Samity was established on December 2, 1999 and started electricity supply on March 1, 2000; the reports said adding that the system loss of the samity is 11.55 per cent while the bill realisation is 110 .25 per cent.

M. Mizanur Rahman, president of the Samity board, presided over the meeting while the respective report of the Samity was read out in detail by General Manager of GPBS Abdul Quddus and Treasurer Most. Shahnaz Begum.

The speech of chairman of BREB Selim Uddin was read out by Hafizur Rahman, assistant director of BREB.

Later, the election results of the Board of Directors were also announced by M. Faruque  Hossain, assistant general manager of GPBS and also a member of the election commission formed by the board in the afternoon.

In the election, Md. Mahfuzul Hasan and Md. Mahbubur Rahman were elected president and vice-president of the Samity board respectively.  

GPBS attained a remarkable  achievement in its electrification programme in the rural areas of the district and was helping the country boost production of agri-crops for ensuring its food security, said  Mizanur Rahman, outgoing  president of the Samity.
Besides, the Samity is also playing a significant role in rural industrialisation, modern medical services, creating working opportunities, and changing the standard of living in rural areas of the district, he added.

A number of consumers who played vital roles in the Samity's development were also given prizes.

Earlier, answers to the questions raised by the members were also given by the concerned during the open discussion session.
The AGM ended through holding raffle draw and providing prizes to the winners and thanks of votes of the chairperson.

A large number of officials including senior officials of the district administration officials of the samity, samity members, invited guests and journalists attended the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boro cultivation increases at Bagmara
Two to die, one gets life term in 3 dists
Five people found dead in five districts
899 villages brought under rural electrification network in Gaibandha
Initiative taken to make normal delivery at Dhamoirhat health sub-centres
Rakhine brinjal gets popularity at Dashmina
Two traders fined in Pirojpur
26 nabbed, drugs seized in 12 districts


Latest News
Moldova names new pro-EU PM after govt collapses
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
'I resign as none expects my govt,' says Moldovan PM
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft