

Initiative taken to make normal delivery at Dhamoirhat health sub-centres



According to field sources, authorities concerned have taken preparations to spread this service at all union health sub-centres of the upazila. Locals are happy to get the service without any hassle.



There are eight health sub-centres in Dhamoirhat Upazila. Of these, Agradwigun, Khelna, and Laxonpara (Aranagar) unions have separate health sub-centres. By September, 2022, special programme was taken for pregnant mothers at the Agradwigun Health Sub-Centre. Different tests of pregnant women are made free of cost at this sub-centre. Besides, extensive counselling is made on normal delivery for pregnant women.



A total of four normal deliveries including two ones this month have been made at the sub-centre.



Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abu Raihan Mohammad Raihanuzzaman Sarkar came to Agradwigun Union Health Sub-Centre on February 3 to see normal delivery. At the effort of Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Swapan Kumar Biswas, this grassroot level of normal delivery programme has been taken.



Dr Swapan Kumar Biswas, midwife Mist Nila Khatun, FWV Beauty Parvin, and acting pharmacist Mim Obaidullah are working round the clock to make normal delivery.



Runa Laila, 19, Hasanat Jahan, 18, Monira Parvin, 38, and Nomita Rani made normal deliveries at Agradwigun Union Health Sub-Centre.



Runa Laila, wife of Sajjad Hossain of Bongram, said, "When I was carrying I underwent four tests under overall assistance and advice of midwife Mist Nila Khatun. Later on, without any money, I delivered my first girl baby at that sub-centre. At present, my baby and I are fine."



Midwife Nila Khatun said, "Firstly we collect data of pregnant women locally. Then we make counselling among them about different issues. Mainly we convince them that there is no fear in normal delivery. Later on, they are undergone four physical tests. A pregnant woman does not require any money at sub-centre. Pregnant women are provided round the clock treatment. Mobile numbers of FWV Beauty Parvin and myself have been given to each pregnant women, so that they can easily contact us for advice at night. We are being assisted all-way by Dr. Swapan Kumar Biswas."



Dr Swapan Kumar Biswas said, Agradwigun Union Health Sub-Centre has been set up so that pregnant women can have normal delivery; the sub-centre has been given one midwife; besides, upazila health complex is providing all necessary assistance; and very soon normal delivery activities will begin in remaining two unions.



CS Dr Abu Hena Mohammad Raihanuzzaman Sarkar said, "Such normal delivery at grass root level is good news for Dhamoirhat dwellers. After normal delivery, both mother and baby face no death risk. We advise all mothers for going to union health sub-centres and upazila health complexes. The Health Department will take measures to ensure normal delivery in other two union sub-centres."

DHAMOIRHAT, Feb 10: An initiative has been undertaken to make normal delivery in union health sub-centres of Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.According to field sources, authorities concerned have taken preparations to spread this service at all union health sub-centres of the upazila. Locals are happy to get the service without any hassle.There are eight health sub-centres in Dhamoirhat Upazila. Of these, Agradwigun, Khelna, and Laxonpara (Aranagar) unions have separate health sub-centres. By September, 2022, special programme was taken for pregnant mothers at the Agradwigun Health Sub-Centre. Different tests of pregnant women are made free of cost at this sub-centre. Besides, extensive counselling is made on normal delivery for pregnant women.A total of four normal deliveries including two ones this month have been made at the sub-centre.Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abu Raihan Mohammad Raihanuzzaman Sarkar came to Agradwigun Union Health Sub-Centre on February 3 to see normal delivery. At the effort of Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Swapan Kumar Biswas, this grassroot level of normal delivery programme has been taken.Dr Swapan Kumar Biswas, midwife Mist Nila Khatun, FWV Beauty Parvin, and acting pharmacist Mim Obaidullah are working round the clock to make normal delivery.Runa Laila, 19, Hasanat Jahan, 18, Monira Parvin, 38, and Nomita Rani made normal deliveries at Agradwigun Union Health Sub-Centre.Runa Laila, wife of Sajjad Hossain of Bongram, said, "When I was carrying I underwent four tests under overall assistance and advice of midwife Mist Nila Khatun. Later on, without any money, I delivered my first girl baby at that sub-centre. At present, my baby and I are fine."Midwife Nila Khatun said, "Firstly we collect data of pregnant women locally. Then we make counselling among them about different issues. Mainly we convince them that there is no fear in normal delivery. Later on, they are undergone four physical tests. A pregnant woman does not require any money at sub-centre. Pregnant women are provided round the clock treatment. Mobile numbers of FWV Beauty Parvin and myself have been given to each pregnant women, so that they can easily contact us for advice at night. We are being assisted all-way by Dr. Swapan Kumar Biswas."Dr Swapan Kumar Biswas said, Agradwigun Union Health Sub-Centre has been set up so that pregnant women can have normal delivery; the sub-centre has been given one midwife; besides, upazila health complex is providing all necessary assistance; and very soon normal delivery activities will begin in remaining two unions.CS Dr Abu Hena Mohammad Raihanuzzaman Sarkar said, "Such normal delivery at grass root level is good news for Dhamoirhat dwellers. After normal delivery, both mother and baby face no death risk. We advise all mothers for going to union health sub-centres and upazila health complexes. The Health Department will take measures to ensure normal delivery in other two union sub-centres."