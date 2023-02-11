

Rakhine brinjal gets popularity at Dashmina



The rising popularity is lying with its larger size, tasty quality, lower production cost, higher demand and disease-tolerant. That is why farmers of the upazila are getting shifted to that rare brinjal species.



The origin of the brinjal is unknown. But it was known, once it would be cultivated by Rakhine Community people in Kalapara area of Patuakhali District and Taltali area of Barguna District. They would cultivate the brinjal as it size is several times bigger than normal brinjal species. Later on, its species was named Rakhine brinjal locally.



Dr Md Idris Ali Haldar, chief scientific officer of Regional Nursery Research centre covering Lebukhali, Dumki and Patuakhali of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), said, a light green species of brinjal has been identified; its highest weight has been measured at 2.427 kilogram (kg); it is suited to weather in all regions of Bangladesh; to get good yield, its sapling is planted in August-September; its nutritional value is as good as other species; and its farming process is also the same.

In 2000, under the supervision of the BARI, the brinjal species was named BARI-12.



Farmer Amal Chandra Bepary of Zafarabad Village under Sankipur Union of Betagi Upazila said, he got its seeds and fertilizer free of cost from the upazila agriculture office and farmed on 30 decimals. All plants have yielded good; so far, he has sold brinjal of Tk 70,000; more brinjal of worth about Tk 50,000 are lying in the field.



Seeing his profitable farming, other farmers in the locality have made advance demand of the brinjal seeds for farming in the next year.



Farmer Alam Hawladar of Katakhali Village under Dashmina Sadar Union said, he also got free of cost seeds and fertilizers from the upazila agriculture office and famed on 11 decimals; his farm didn't face any disease or pest attack; its farming didn't require so insecticide or fertilizer. This brinjal looks like bottle gourd, he added.



He further said, whereas the price of other brinjals is Tk 25 per kg the Rakhine Brinjal sells at about Tk 40. So far, he has sold brinjal of Tk 15,000 while more brinjal of worth about Tk 40,00 are in the field.



Dashmina Upazila Agriculture Officer Dr. Zafar Ahmed said, already a huge farming potential of the brinjal has created in the region.



