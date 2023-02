PIROJPUR, Feb 10: Two traders were fined in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday for not having trade licences.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Sanjib Das conducted a mobile court at Shreramkhati Bazer and fined them.



Trade Prodip Saha was fined Tk 3,000 while another Foysal Sheikh Tk 1,000.



The mobile court will be strengthened in checking trading irregularities ahead of Ramadan. The drive will continue, the UNO added.