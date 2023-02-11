26 nabbed, drugs seized in 12 districts

A total of 26 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 12 districts- Noakhali, Cox's Bazar, Sunamganj, Kurigram, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Barishal, Kishoreganj, Bogura, Faridpur, Kushtia, Tangail, in recent times.



NOAKHALI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 2,100 yaba tablets from the Feni-Noakhali regional highway in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning. The arrested man is Md Yunus, 20, hails from Paschim Satgharia area under Hnila Union in Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.



Assistant Director (AD) of Noakhali District DNC Mohammad Abdul Hamid said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in a bus in the morning, and arrested the man along with the drugs. A case was filed with Begumganj Police Station (PS) against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the DNC AD added.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested two men along with 1,000 yaba tablets and one kilogram of hemp from Pekua Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Meer Kashem, 26, a resident of Mandalpara Village under Chakaria Municipality; and Nezam Uddin, 50, a resident of Jaliakhali Village under Pekua Sadar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pekua PS Mohammad Umar Hayder said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila at night, and arrested the men along with the drugs. A case was filed with Pekua PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



SUNAMGANJ: Five people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Madhyanagar Upazila of the district in four days. Three drug peddlers have been arrested by police along with foreign liquor from the upazila on Tuesday night.The arrested persons are: Waz Kuruni, 27, Mufazzol, 20, and Shakil, 20.

Madhyanagar PS OC Jahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dupaghat Village of the upazila at around 10:45 pm, and arrested them along with nine litres of liquor. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with the PS in this connection, the OC added. On the other hand, two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested along with 19 bottles of foreign liquor from Madhyanagar Upazila of the district on Saturday. The arrested persons are: Md Shopon Mia, 32, and Md Lakhab Mia, 22

Madhyanagar PS OC Md Jahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rajendrapur Village at around 3:15 am on Saturday, and arrested them.

The team also seized 19 bottles of foreign liquor from the possession of the duo at that time. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 22,600 yaba tablets from Rowmari Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested man is Md Rokib Hasan Rafique, 34, a resident of Char Notun Bandar area under Rowmari Sadar Union in the upazila.



Rowmari PS OC Rup Kumar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Notun Bandar area in the morning, and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.A case was filed with Rowmari PS against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 40 kilograms of hemp from Miapara area in the city on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Naimul Islam, 25, Rashidul Haq, 25, Roni Khan, 25, and Milan Hossain, 35, residents of the city.

RAB-5 in a press release said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Miapara Khansamar Chowk area under Boalia PS in the city at night, and arrested the men along with the drugs. A case was filed with Boalia PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.



CUMILLA: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 101 kilograms of hemp and 3,510 yaba tablets from Adarsha Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday morning.The arrested persons are: Faruq Hossain, 30, Masum Mia, 23, residents of Kulubari Village of Tripura State in India; and Golam Rabbi, 20, of Chanpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

RAB-11 Company Commander Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shaldhar area in the morning, and arrested the men along with the drugs. A case was filed with Cumilla Kotwali PS against the duo under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



BARISHAL: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested two men along with 35 kilograms of hemp from the Barishal-Dhaka highway in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested persons are: Monir Bepari, 48, resident of Banaripara Upazila in the district, and Khorshed Alam, 30, a resident of Saldoba Village in Gazipur.

Barishal DNC AD Enayet Hosen said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department members set up a check-post on the Barishal-Dhaka highway in the morning, and arrested the men along with the drugs.A case was filed with Wazirpur Model PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the DNC AD added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 99.5 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon. The arrested man is Md. Hasan, 30, hails from Puniaut Village under Sadar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.RAB-14 (CPC-2) Camp Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhairabpur Uttarpara area under Bhairab Upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the drugs. A case was filed with Bhairab Model PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



BOGURA: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested three men along with 25 kilograms of hemp from the Naogaon-Bogura highway in Erulia Union under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.The arrested persons are: Bikash Chandra Barman, 24, Akram Hossain, 20 and Juwel, 15, hail from Cumilla District.RAB-12 Company Commander Meer Monir Hossain said in press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the Naogaon-Bogura highway at night, and arrested the men from a passenger bus along with the drugs. A case was filed with Bogura Sadar PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers with three kilograms of hemp from Tarail area of Bhanga Upazila in the district on Friday.The arrestees are: Md Milon Promanik, 35, son of Nurul Promanik and Kawser Fakir, 37, son of Mobarak Fakir, and the residents of Dayarampu area of Kotwali PS in the district.



Faridpur District Detective Branch (DB) of Police OC Mohammad Mamunur Rashid confirmed the matter. He said acting on tip-off, a team of the DB Police conducted a drive in Ishardi Tarail area of Bhanga Upazila on Saturday and arrested the duo along with 3kg hemp.Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Faridpur Kotwali PS is underway in this connection, the DB Police OC added.

KUSHTIA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have seized phensedyl and heroin worth about Tk 3.30 lakh from a train in the district on Friday.Major Md Rafiqul Alam, commanding officer of BGB Kushtia Battalion-4, confirmed the matter at a press briefing.He said on Friday morning, a BGB team conducted a drive in Dhaka-bound 'Chitra Express' train at Mirpur Railway Station of the district, and recovered 50 bottles of phensedyl and 155 grams of heroin.The market price of the seized drugs is worth about Tk 3.30 lakh. No one was held during the drive, he added.The official further said the seized drugs will be destroyed through the DNC.



MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: Two suspected drug traders have been arrested along with yaba tablets from Madhupur Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Masud Rana, 23, and Shohan Hossain, 20.



Madhupur PS official Mazharul Ameen said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Ashra Bazar early Friday and arrested the duo.

Police have also seized 10 yaba pills from their possession during the drive, the official added.



