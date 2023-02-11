Video
Saturday, 11 February, 2023
Home Countryside

Green belt of Dhalchar at Char Fasson destroyed

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Feb 10: Forest destruction is continuing at Dhalchar reserved zone in southern part of Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, due to apathy in applying law and lack of overseeing the green belt of the coastal island, the forest is facing the unabated destruction.

When the coastal area is at the risk of disaster because of climate change, the green belt of Dhalchar is being cut by a group of timber traders in connivance with some unscrupulous officials of the Department of Forest (DoF). The logs of trees are burned in different brickfields in Noakhali and Char Fasson.

Sentient sections are apprehending environmental jeopardy, if the green belt destruction continues.

The forest felling is taking place at a time when the government is vocal about protecting forests in char areas. Employees of the DoF claimed, local administration and union chairman are engaged in destroying the green belt.

Dhalchar Union is situated at the estuary of sea under Char Fasson. in the southern most of island Bhola District.

Dhalchar Range Officer of the DoF Chandra Shekhor Das, local union chairman, Nirob Chowkidar, Kawsar Farazi, Sharif Sawdagor, Elahi, Sabuj, Jasim, Rahim and others are cutting trees.  Some 12-20 of them have been cutting trees everyday for the last 5-5 months. Forest cutting labourers are getting wage of Tk 1,000 each per day.

Such destructive scene is very visible in the vast forest adjacent to the DoF Office-Dhalchar. Forest-destroying elements always remain alert by their sources. Hearing sound of speedboat, they manage to go to deep of the forest. But while they flee they can't take away their saws, dresses, shoes and drinking water. Cut trees and timber pieces are lying here and there.

According to field sources, if these cut trees are snapped for video, forest grabbers attempt to attack by making different types of sound and breaking tree branches.

On condition of anonymity, two tree-cutting labourers said, "We can cut trees freely as men of the DoF are engaged."
Locals demanded stern action against these forest grabbers.

Dhalchar Union Chairman Abdus Salam Hawladar said, "I am out of area after announcement of the election schedule. I am not informed of such matter."

"I will assist if the administration inquires into it," he added.

Divisional Forest Officer SM Kaysar said, those who are cutting forest trees are men of Salam (chairman) and the local administration.

When engagement of Range Officer Chandra Shekhor Das was alleged, he got angry saying. "I know forest trees are cut. I know everything."

The deputy commissioner and superintendent of police are informed about the issue, he maintained.


