SC dismisses petition seeking ban on BBC documentary on Modi in India

NEW DELHI, Feb 10: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a "completely misconceived" petition demanding a ban on the India operations of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) following a two-part documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots.



"How can you even argue this," asked a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Beerendra Kumar Singh, president of Delhi-based Hindu Sena and a Bihar resident, claiming to be a farmer.



"This is a completely misconceived petition. You are asking us to ban the channel," the bench observed while dismissing the petition. Senior advocate Pinky Anand representing the petitioners argued that BBC has been accused in the past of 'selectively biased' reporting against India on Kashmir and Mumbai riots.



Pointing to the two-part documentary by BBC titled India: The Modi Question aired in January, the petition said, "The broadcast against India is selective and pointed to destabilize the integrity of India and divide the social integration of the country. Such an act in the name of free journalism cannot be permitted and therefore, such illegal, biased and divide and rule policy of the BBC requires a complete ban on Indian soil."



The petition pointed out that in 1970, the Indian government banned the channel for two years over its cold war broadcasting against India. HT