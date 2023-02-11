Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 5:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

SC dismisses petition seeking ban on BBC documentary on Modi in India

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

NEW DELHI, Feb 10: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a "completely misconceived" petition demanding a ban on the India operations of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) following a two-part documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"How can you even argue this," asked a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Beerendra Kumar Singh, president of Delhi-based Hindu Sena and a Bihar resident, claiming to be a farmer.

"This is a completely misconceived petition. You are asking us to ban the channel," the bench observed while dismissing the petition.  Senior advocate Pinky Anand representing the petitioners argued that BBC has been accused in the past of 'selectively biased' reporting against India on Kashmir and Mumbai riots.

Pointing to the two-part documentary by BBC titled India: The Modi Question aired in January, the petition said, "The broadcast against India is selective and pointed to destabilize the integrity of India and divide the social integration of the country. Such an act in the name of free journalism cannot be permitted and therefore, such illegal, biased and divide and rule policy of the BBC requires a complete ban on Indian soil."

The petition pointed out that in 1970, the Indian government banned the channel for two years over its cold war broadcasting against India.     HT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC dismisses petition seeking ban on BBC documentary on Modi in India
Oil spikes as Russia cuts output after Western price cap
Biden, Lula to unite on environment at W House but split on Ukraine
Under US pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships
Ukraine reports ‘massive’ aerial Russian attacks
US House unanimously condemns Chinese balloon
UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors
IMF and Pakistan in last-ditch talks as visit winds up


Latest News
Moldova names new pro-EU PM after govt collapses
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
'I resign as none expects my govt,' says Moldovan PM
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft