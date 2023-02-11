Video
Under US pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10: Brazil bowed to US pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of its warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planning his trip to Washington to meet US leader Joe Biden, sources said.

Brazil's decision represents a gesture for closer ties with the Biden administration after US-Brazil relations soured under Lula's far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. The move came despite Lula's longstanding opposition to US sanctions on Tehran, advocating for a neutral foreign policy.

On Jan 13, Brazil granted permission for the IRIS Makran & IRIS Dena ships to dock in Rio's port during Jan 23-30, according to a post in the official government gazette.

That window has been scrapped, with the ships now authorised to dock between Feb 26 and March 3, the Brazil's foreign ministry said.

A US official with direct knowledge of the situation said the prospect of Iranian warships in Rio ahead of Lula's meeting with Bidenon Friday "was something unpleasant we wanted to avoid."

"There were a lot of behind-the-scenes conversations about this at many different levels," the official said, adding it was good news that the dates would no longer coincide.

A Brazilian military source confirmed that the federal government, via the foreign ministry, had shifted the dates and blocked the Iranian ships from docking.    RETUERS


