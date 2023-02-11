Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 5:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

ROME, Feb 10: The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) appealed on Friday for $77 million to provide food rations and hot meals for 874,000 people affected by the deadly earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The number in need of aid "includes 284,000 newly displaced people in Syria and 590,000 people in Turkey, which includes 45,000 refugees and 545,000 internally displaced people", the Rome-based organisation said in a statement.

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake has passed 22,000, making it the region's worst earthquake in nearly a century. The WFP said it had delivered food assistance to 115,000 people in Turkey and Syria in the past four days.

"We're providing mainly hot meals, ready-to-eat food rations and family food packages -- things that require no cooking facilities and can be consumed immediately," said Corinne Fleischer, the WFP's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"For the thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, food is one of the top needs right now and our priority is to get it to the people who need it fast."

Getting aid into conflict-ravaged Syria has been particularly difficult, but the WFP said it had reached a total of 43,000 people there.
Thanks to stocks already inside the country, it said it had enough ready-to-eat rations there for 100,000 people, and other rations, which require cooking facilities, for 1.4 million people for one month.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC dismisses petition seeking ban on BBC documentary on Modi in India
Oil spikes as Russia cuts output after Western price cap
Biden, Lula to unite on environment at W House but split on Ukraine
Under US pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships
Ukraine reports ‘massive’ aerial Russian attacks
US House unanimously condemns Chinese balloon
UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors
IMF and Pakistan in last-ditch talks as visit winds up


Latest News
Moldova names new pro-EU PM after govt collapses
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
'I resign as none expects my govt,' says Moldovan PM
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft