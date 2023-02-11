

Victorians secure first qualifier with Strikers



Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal therefore, will meet in the eliminator and the winner will play the 2nd qualifier against the losing side of the first qualifier on February 14.



However, winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Riders invited Victorians to bat first and Victorians welcomed the decision with the bat. Opener Mohammad Rizwan and Liton Das remained undivided to add 43 runs together till Rizwan's departure on 24 off 21. Sunil Narine, who played his first match in the current season BPL, came to bat at three and hit couple of boundaries among three deliveries he faced.



Skipper Imrul Kayes got out on 19 off 20 but Liton missed a fifty for three runs. The stalwart had hit three boundaries and as many over boundaries in his 33-ball innings. Jaker Ali, who was dismissed in the penultimate delivery of the innings, promulgated 34 off 23 while Khushdil Shah remained unbeaten on 40 off 20. Andre Russell faced the last delivery of the innings but couldn't score as CVs posted a healthy 177-run total on the board losing five wickets.



Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets while Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud shared the rest.



Chasing 178-run target, RRs started losing wickets from the early as opener Naim Sheikh got out on six, Rony Talukdar followed him scoring 13 runs. None of the Riders' batter could show even resistance but 29-run buck from Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Second best score came from the bat of spinner Rakibul Hasan, who managed 16 runs. Beside, Omarzai collected 15 and Shamim Patwari gathered 11 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore (1), Nurul Hasan (7), Ripon Mondol (5), Naveen-ul-Haq (0) and Hasan Mahmud (not out 2) were failed to do anything for the team as RRs were wrapped up on 107 sustaining 17 overs.



Mustafizur Rahman was the leading Victorians' wicket-taker, who notched three for 18 while Tanvir Islam and Narine shared two wickets apiece.



Tanvir of Comilla Victorians was named the Player of the Match.



