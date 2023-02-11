Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Newcastle's Howe concerned for Atsu's safety after Turkey quake

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

LONDON, FEB 10: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has expressed his concern over the safety of former Ghana international Christian Atsu after he was caught up in the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The coach of Atsu's Turkish club, Hatayspor, said earlier this week that the midfielder had not been found despite initial reports suggesting he had been rescued from the rubble.

A 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing nearly 22,000 people in one of the region's worst disasters for a century.

Atsu, 31, who played under Howe on loan at Bournemouth before a five-year spell at Newcastle, has still not been found in the devastated region.

Asked on Friday about Atsu, who joined Hatayspor last year, Howe said: "It's hugely worrying. I really, really enjoyed working with Christian, a great lad, great player. Our thoughts are with him and his family.

"We hope for some good news, we hope he's OK, but we're really concerned for him and his welfare this week."
Howe said the conflicting stories about Atsu's safety following the disaster had made it even harder to handle such a distressing situation.

"It's been very tough," he said. "I can't imagine how his family are feeling. But from the bottom of our hearts, we wish him well and hope there's a positive ending."    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Crying game inspires South Africa skipper Luus at T20 World Cup
European Super League 'progressing', says Barcelona's Laporta
Ukraine's 2024 Paris Games boycott call against Olympic 'principles': IOC chief Bach
Murphy shines on debut, but Rohit's ton puts India on top
Victorians secure first qualifier with Strikers
Newcastle's Howe concerned for Atsu's safety after Turkey quake
Raphinha finding Barca footing ahead of Villarreal trip
World Cup winner Scaloni leads FIFA 'Best' coach award shortlist


Latest News
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
'I resign as none expects my govt,' says Moldovan PM
35 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft