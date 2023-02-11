Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup winner Scaloni leads FIFA 'Best' coach award shortlist

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

PARIS, FEB 10: Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola were named as FIFA's finalists for the 2022 'Best' coach of the year award on Thursday.

Scaloni harnessed Lionel Messi's powers as a battling Argentina impressed at the Qatar World Cup, while Ancelotti's Real Madrid also showed depth of character in a series of comebacks to eventually win the Champions League.

Lyon's Champions League winner Sonia Bompastor, Brazil's Pia Sundhage and Sarina Wiegman, who led England to Euro 2022 glory, were the final three in the women's category.

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea women's coach Emma Hayes won in 2021 and FIFA will reveal their successors in Paris on February 27.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Crying game inspires South Africa skipper Luus at T20 World Cup
European Super League 'progressing', says Barcelona's Laporta
Ukraine's 2024 Paris Games boycott call against Olympic 'principles': IOC chief Bach
Murphy shines on debut, but Rohit's ton puts India on top
Victorians secure first qualifier with Strikers
Newcastle's Howe concerned for Atsu's safety after Turkey quake
Raphinha finding Barca footing ahead of Villarreal trip
World Cup winner Scaloni leads FIFA 'Best' coach award shortlist


Latest News
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
'I resign as none expects my govt,' says Moldovan PM
35 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft