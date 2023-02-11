Arsenal aim to settle nerves as Liverpool attempt reset

LONDON, FEB 10: Premier League leaders Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend as Jurgen Klopp searches for answers to Liverpool's dire form.



Chelsea face a tough trip to West Ham, with Graham Potter forced into a juggling act after an influx of expensive new players, while Manchester United take on Leeds for the second time in five days.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the action.



Arsenal travelled to Goodison Park last week as hot favourites to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League but left after suffering just their second league defeat of the season.



Mikel Arteta's men -- chasing the Gunners' first league title for 19 years -- struggled to silence the doubters earlier this campaign, even after starting at a sprint.



But in recent weeks they have shown their mettle, drawing against Newcastle before beating Tottenham and Manchester United.

Arsenal take on in-form Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday before hosting Manchester City next week.



The Gunners' recent record against the reigning champions is woeful -- they have lost the past 10 league meetings, with an aggregate score of 26-3.



Arteta said after the Everton defeat that his players were not feeling the pressure, and they were helped by City's loss at Tottenham the following day.



But he knows he must keep Pep Guardiola's seasoned winners at arm's length.



Liverpool need to find their mojo quickly after three heavy defeats in four Premier League matches left them floundering in mid-table but Jurgen Klopp will be wary of a reinvigorated Everton.



The Blues travel to Anfield on Monday with a spring in their step after last week's shock win against Arsenal in Sean Dyche's first match at the helm.



Liverpool's home record against relegation-threatened Everton is impressive -- before their defeat at Anfield in 2021 they had not lost to their neighbours at home for more than two decades.



But if Everton can repeat the energy and intensity they showed against Arsenal, they will fancy their chances against a Liverpool team short of confidence after a terrible run. AFP



